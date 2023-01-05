Pragmatic Play distributes wilds in Dragon Hero™

This latest slot release follows hot on the heels of Pragmatic Play’s recent hits.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play takes flight in its latest slot release Dragon Hero™. Set across 5×4 reels, Dragon Hero™ has symbols that reflect its Asian-inspired design with scrolls, coins and vases filling the game board. These must form matching combinations across the title’s 20 winning ways to award a win.

These are joined by both wild and super-wild symbols. Wilds substitute all other symbols in the game except the free spin-awarding scatters and super wilds randomly place up to three wilds anywhere on the game board.

Three or more scatter symbols award the free spins round. Here up to 10 bonus wheels can spin with each awarding up to three spins. In the free spins round, all super wilds are held in place throughout the duration of the bonus, additional scatters landed award one half of a wild with two needed to award an additional randomly placed wild to a super wild symbol.

This latest slot release follows hot on the heels of recent hits like Starlight Christmas™, Sweet Powernudge™ and Pizza! Pizza? Pizza!™ which resides amongst a collection of over 250 unique titles in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning games portfolio.

Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Dragon Hero™ is a bold and exciting title with every spin in both the base game and free spins round being able to award players multiple wilds, features and super wilds.

“Our slot roadmap for this year is set to build on the success of 2022 and players can expect the signature breadth of engaging features, themes and gameplay that Pragmatic Play is synonymous for. We’re excited at the prospect of creating content that encapsulates what it is to be a player favourite that our fans can return to time and again.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

