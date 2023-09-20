Pragmatic Play creates dedicated live casino game show for 1xBet

The bespoke product is the latest element of customisation to be delivered by Pragmatic Play.

The customised version is based on Pragmatic Play’s popular Mega Wheel game show.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is expanding its partnership with 1xBet to deliver a bespoke Live Casino game show, Wheel of Luck.

The customised version for 1xBet is based on Pragmatic Play’s popular Mega Wheel game show, further adding to the operator’s existing collection of Live Casino games from the supplier, with 1xBet being among the first brands to take the provider’s suite of Live Casino content in addition to its entire portfolio of slots, bingo and scratch cards.

The bespoke product is the latest element of customisation to be delivered by Pragmatic Play, alongside its impressive offering of dedicated studios, customisable tables, and unique branded gaming experiences to elevate Live Casino for operators looking for tailored solutions to engage players worldwide.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play said: “We continue to achieve great things with 1xBet since they became one of our first partners to launch Pragmatic Play’s full suite of Live Casino content.

“Wheel of Luck is an exciting new game show crafted especially for the brand. Our collaboration with the 1xBet team allowed us to adapt our beloved Mega Wheel format to deliver a one-of-a-kind version that ensures their players get a seamless gaming experience that is integrated with their branding.”

Maria G at 1xBet said: “Pragmatic Play has delivered exceptional, player-favourite Live dealer products for us since we took its Live Casino portfolio four years ago, and this will only be strengthened with our very own bespoke game.

“We are thrilled with the final product and look forward to further growing our Live games customer base with this engaging new release.”

See also: Pragmatic Play boosts LatAm profile with Starkbet partnership