Pragmatic Play expands MrQ partnership with addition of live casino content

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has further expanded its partnership with UK operator MrQ.com to include the supply of Live Casino games.

MrQ now has access to Pragmatic Play’s enthralling collection of Live Casino titles. In addition to classic favourites such as Roulette and Blackjack, MrQ players can now enjoy immersive gameshows like Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and PowerUP Roulette.

The provision of Live Casino content builds on an existing deal to supply MrQ with Pragmatic Play’s award-winning portfolio of player-favourite Slots, an extensive range which boasts over 300 titles, including Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re delighted to be powering up new possibilities of play for MrQ with the addition of our market-leading Live Casino content.

“Pragmatic Play has established a fruitful relationship with the UK operator to date, and we look forward to growing our partnership even further as we add Live Casino to our supply of premium Slots.”

Savvas Fellas, chief executive officer at MrQ, said: “Having the full suite of Pragmatic Play content was a natural progression in the offering on MrQ. “We had already been working with the studio, and we are always happy when we get to work with partners that share our own mission of offering progressive, value entertainment – with delight and transparency.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

