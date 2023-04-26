Pragmatic Play launches Spaceman with 10Bet in South Africa

Players can enjoy the unique gameplay mechanics, engaging graphics, and active social features of the game, which allows them to cash out or hold out for astronomical wins up to 5,000x their bet.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has debuted its popular crash game, Spaceman, in South Africa with 10bet.

The deal sees 10bet become the launchpad for Spaceman to be played in the country for the very first time.

In Spaceman, fortune favours the brave – and the fast! Launching himself into space alongside a multiplier that grows in tandem with his ascent, the spaceman is destined to crash in every game. The question is when.

Aiming to cash out before he crashes out, players can make quick decisions before the spaceman’s journey randomly ends to collect whatever multiplier was on display at the time, or they can hold out for astronomical wins up to 5,000x their bet.

With captivating graphics, engaging mechanics, and fast, intuitive gameplay, Spaceman is a unique offering in the South African iGaming market. The game also includes active social features, such as leaderboards and a chat function, to increase player engagement even further.

The agreement with 10bet sees Pragmatic Play strengthen its foothold in key regulated markets in Africa, following similar expansions in Europe and LatAm.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Spaceman is a beautiful game with uniquely engaging mechanics and hugely appealing social features. Pragmatic Play is committed to bringing its diverse range of player-favourite games to regulated markets across the world, including in South Africa, where we expect Spaceman® to take off with 10bet players.”

Michelle Colborne, chief revenue officer at 10bet South Africa, said: “We are thrilled to be the first sportsbook and games operator to offer our players this exciting Spaceman game from Pragmatic Play.

“At 10bet South Africa, we’re trendsetters and committed to providing our players with the best gaming experience possible. Spaceman is a perfect example of the high-quality games that we have to offer.”