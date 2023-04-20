Pragmatic Play introduces new game Jane Hunter and the Mask of Montezuma

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

This is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of over 300 unique game titles.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play journeys deep into the Aztec tombs in search of hidden treasures in its latest release Jane Hunter and the Mask of Montezuma.

Players accompany the intrepid Jane Hunter as she explores the secrets of Montezuma and discovers hidden gems with her symbolic backpack, binoculars, and pickaxe across 5×3 reels and 10 paylines.

Wilds can land on any of the five reels in the base game, substituting for all symbols except the scatter and bonus icons. Landing three, four or five scatters on any spin unlocks a hidden lair in which 10, 15 or 20 free spins are awarded respectively.

During free spins, the four most valuable paying symbols act as money symbols, and wilds act as collect symbols. Whenever a wild hits with a money symbol, the total value of all money symbols on the screen is awarded.

Each money symbol that hits is collected in one of four special meters. When a meter is filled, the value of its corresponding symbol is increased by 5x the total bet for the duration of the round, and the meter resets.

Players can also land bonus symbols on the fifth reel in the base game to trigger the pick bonus game, where choosing one of five treasure chests could award 10, 15 or 20 free spins or up to 40x the player’s total bet.

Jane Hunter and the Mask of Montezuma is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning portfolio of over 300 unique game titles, following recent hits 3 Dancing Monkeys and Gods of Giza.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Jane Hunter and the Mask of Montezuma is a very exciting release. Its immersive design and engaging mechanics are sure to keep players entertained.”

And she added: “The free game with its progressive symbols, the bonus game with chances to land instant cash prizes or free spins and a top prize of 5,000x the player’s bet make this yet another solid addition to Pragmatic Play’s portfolio.”

