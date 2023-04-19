Pragmatic Play bets on the future entertainment with Land Vegas in LatAm

Land Vegas is the first Latin American casino in the Metaverse.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has announced a major commercial deal focused on the future of entertainment. Iy became the first provider brand to partner with Land Vegas, the first Latin American casino in the Metaverse.

The provider, which enjoys great prestige throughout the continent given its high volume of commercial deals with operators active in LatAm, will further maintain its position as an innovative brand through the agreement.

The deal will see Pragmatic Play provide multiple verticals to Land Vegas, with the operator’s customers set to be able to enjoy acclaimed Slots, Live Casino, and Virtual Sports titles in the modern entertainment platform

After a successful trajectory in Latin America, adding an incredible number of associated operators, the provider has started to further build on its commercial acclaim, staying faithful to its ethos of twisting, transforming and elevating gaming experiences.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are very proud to sign this deal with Land Vegas. As an innovative, cutting-edge technology provider, we are always looking to partner with brands that share our entertainment vision.

“Land Vegas offers us exactly that, being able to take our excellent entertainment options to the next level. So, we hope this will be another successful project.”

David Fica Jaque, founder and CEO at Land Vegas, said: “Pragmatic Play has been making headway in the Latin American market, delivering exceptional Slot and Casino content that is instantly recognisable to players in the region, so we are delighted with its offer.

“We look forward to seeing how the Metaverse casino audience responds to the vast portfolio that will be available to them.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.