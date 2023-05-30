Pragmatic Play is set to share industry insight at Peru Gaming Show

Pragmatic Play will be exhibiting at stands 46 and 49 throughout the show.

Taking place June 14-15, PGS has a full programme lined up with seminars and panels based on current and future industry trends and topics.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is speaking and exhibiting its latest content at this year’s Peru Gaming Show, Mission #7 on its Latam Missions Itinerary.

Celebrating a milestone 20th year, PGS is widely considered to be one of the industry’s most important international events in Latin America, attracting top providers, operators and more from across the globe.

A key sponsor of the event, Pragmatic Play will be represented by Victor Arias, vice president of LatAm Operations, who will be speaking on a panel during the two-day event, and part of his team.

In addition, the provider will be exhibiting at stands 46 and 49 throughout the show, presenting its latest games, developments and upcoming projects to industry leaders, as it seeks to strengthen its commanding presence within the Latin American market.

Taking place between June 14th and 15th at Lima's Jockey Exhibition Center, PGS has a full programme lined up with seminars and panels based on current and future industry trends and topics.

Commenting on the event, Victor Arias, vice president of LatAm Operations at Pragmatic Play said: “We are always excited to be attending the Peru Gaming Show and this year looks to be an extra special one, as we celebrate the event’s 20th anniversary and provide market-leading insights across the two days.

“PGS allows us to showcase our products and services within Latin America, where we’ve become a prominent name in the industry. We embrace the opportunity to expand on partner relationships, foster new ones and celebrate our success in the region thus far.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.

