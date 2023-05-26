Pragmatic Play delivers customised live casino solution for ComeOn

Pragmatic Play extended the existing agreement with ComeOn.nl.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has taken its Chroma Blackjack solution live with ComeOn.nl in the Netherlands.

It extends an existing agreement between the parties, with the latest expansion seeing a branded Dutch-language table made available to ComeOn.nl’s players in the Netherlands.

Pragmatic Play’s Chroma solution allows for varying levels of customisation and branding, using a range of cutting-edge technologies to give operators more control over the look and feel of the game environment.

Offering player-favourite game shows like Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and PowerUP Roulette, in addition to classic table games like Baccarat and Roulette, Pragmatic Play continues to twist, transform, and elevate its content to power up new possibilities of play in Live Casino.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “It’s important to us at Pragmatic Play that our Live Casino customers have a wide range of customisation options available to them, which can give rise to even more integrated and immersive player experiences.

“We’re delighted to build on an already strong partnership with ComeOn to include a branded Dutch-language Blackjack offering for their players in the Netherlands.”

Cristiano Blanco, chief product officer for ComeOn.nl said: “We’re delighted to add a unique live dealer experience to our portfolio in the form of a Dutch-language Blackjack table, fully branded via Pragmatic Play’s Chroma solution. We believe that the Chroma solution will add value to the entertainment experience of our customers while offering a safe and protected environment, which is our primary focus. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Pragmatic Play and seeing the positive results of the Chroma solution.”

