Pragmatic Play introduces new features in Release the Bison slot game

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Is the latest addition to the company´s portfolio, following recent releases Barnyard Megahays Megaways and Lobster Bob’s Sea Food and Win It.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has unleashed roaming wild respins and random guaranteed wins in Release the Bison. Symbols of the American frontier abound in this 5×4 slot, where hitting four or more rampaging bison triggers the wild respin feature, during which all wilds roam the reels to boost win potential.

If another wild lands on the respin, an additional respin is awarded and the total win multiplier increases by 1x. Any scatters that hit are also collected, with at least three needed to trigger free spins.

In the base game, any non-winning spin is capable of randomly transforming into a win of 10-40x the total bet. And if three, four or five scatters hit, a wheel of fortune randomly awards up to 18 free spins with a 2-5x multiplier.

Any wild symbol that lands during the bonus game stays on screen until the end of the round, roaming the reels with each free spin. Wilds are also collected in a meter, with additional free spins and increasing multipliers available from the fifth wild collected.

Release the Bison is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s multi-award-winning Slots portfolio, following recent releases Barnyard Megahays Megaways and Lobster Bob’s Sea Food and Win It.

Irina Cornides, COO at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play has delivered another thrilling game feature in Release the Bison, with roaming wilds able to transform spins into a stampede of wins.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.