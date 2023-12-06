Pragmatic Play introduces Lucky 6 Roulette

Lucky 6 Roulette is Pragmatic Play’s latest Live Casino release.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content supplier to the iGaming industry, is adding a thrilling twist to a casino classic with the debut of Lucky 6 Roulette, its latest Live Casino release.

The Live Casino game show maintains the familiar elements of Roulette, providing players with their favourite betting types, while introducing six Lucky Numbers with each game round.

After bets are closed, each Lucky Number is given a unique Lucky Multiplier between 50x to 2,088x the player’s bet, boosting the winning potential to exciting new heights.

Any players who have placed a straight-up bet on a winning Lucky Number will be awarded the Lucky Win with its assigned multiplier prize.

Lucky 6 Roulette joins Pragmatic Play’s rich suite of Live Casino games, which includes recent cutting-edge adventure-themed game show Treasure Island.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Lucky 6 Roulette takes the excitement of live Roulette to the next level. It’s set in a stunning studio that serves up rich visuals to complement the premium elements of Roulette, while delivering players six chances to win boosted prizes with each game round.

“Pragmatic Play is always looking to offer new ways to enjoy Live Casino. Lucky 6 Roulette joins many other favourites in a portfolio that continues to power up new possibilities of play for operators and their players.”