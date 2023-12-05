Pragmatic Play signs LatAm deal with Gaming Platforms

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month.

The deal will present over 300 titles to Gaming Platforms players.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play will take a package of three of its verticals to Gaming Platforms, with a new signed deal.

The agreement will see the delivery of slots, live casino and virtual sports content, further bolstering the operator’s lobby and Pragmatic Play’s position at the forefront of the LatAm market.

Once live, the deal will present over 300 titles to Gaming Platforms players, including the recently released Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War and Jewel Rush, as well as player-favourites such as the 2021 game of the year, Gates of Olympus.

Live Casino continues to be extremely popular in Latin America and Pragmatic Play’s exciting line-up of games forms part of the deal. Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Treasure Island gameshows are among those titles due to be supplied, alongside classic casino favourites like blackjack and roulette.

Award-winning Virtual Sports content completes the agreement, featuring a real-time physics engine that delivers an unrivalled, high-quality rendering of popular sports events to provide sports betting entertainment that complements live betting options.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Arrise Powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Gaming Platforms is another important win for Pragmatic Play as a supplier and provide a further outlet to expand the brand and its content.

“Pragmatic Play is delighted to sign the deal and looks forward to rolling out in due course.”

Maria Laura Sequeira, commercial manager at Gaming Platforms, added: “This is a significant agreement for us, adding a huge amount of new, quality content that will help us to further our casino lobby in the market.

“We always strive for the best in entertainment and this deal helps us achieve that.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.