Pragmatic Play introduces an “extra sweetened version” of its candy-filled classic in “Sugar Rush 1000”

Sugar Rush 1000 is the latest supercharged sequel in the Pragmatic Play portfolio.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play invites players to explore an extra-sweetened version of its candy-filled classic in Sugar Rush 1000.

Building on the success of the multi-award-winning original slot, Sugar Rush 1000 offers the same great gameplay across 7×7 reels, including both the tumbling feature and cluster pays mechanic, but supercharges the potential of the multiplier spots up to 1,024x.

Hitting three, four, five, six or seven scatters awards 10, 12, 15, 20 or 30 free spins respectively. During the bonus round, multipliers remain sticky on the reels, increasing players’ chances of landing mouthwatering wins up to 25,000x their bet.

Sugar Rush 1000 is the latest supercharged sequel in the Pragmatic Play portfolio, following Gates of Olympus 1000 and Starlight Princess 1000.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Adding to one of Pragmatic Play’s most popular and celebrated releases of all time, Sugar Rush 1000 takes fan-favourite content to new heights with even sweeter multiplier spots and a max win of up to 25,000x.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.