Pragmatic Play LatAm at ICE London: a journey into iGaming trends

Pragmatic Play presents its goals for one of the most important industry events of the year.

Press release.- ICE London is approaching and industry representatives are already finalising the details of their most attractive proposals and the best of their offer to fulfil the main task: an exhibition that promises to break attendance records.

Pragmatic Play Latam heads to London

Pragmatic Play is today an indisputable benchmark in LatAm, the inevitable brand among operators in the region that provide the highest quality of entertainment. That’s why several members of the Latin American Hub will accompany their vice president and will join more than a hundred representatives of the company from all over the world in London.

The multi-vertical provider promises to surprise once again with a huge stand, in which there will be no shortage of its classics, outstanding innovations and novelties for this 2023. A catalogue of products that responds to its goals of innovating, transforming and elevating gaming experiences, making it an all-time favourite.

What does ICE London represent for Pragmatic Play Latam?

Current affairs and avant-garde

Marco Pequeno, country director in Brazil, acknowledges that “ICE is the great stage of iGaming, where we hope to be throughout the year. It is the best thermometer to understand what is happening in the sector, which is why it is vital to show the seriousness with which we take the mission of being a first-class global supplier.”

However, ICE does not only mean trends and updates, it also means a very valuable experience on a personal and professional level. In the words of Javier Samel, Country Director Argentina, “participating one more year in ICE, representing Pragmatic Play, is an honour and a privilege, as well as a door for potential new businesses in this dynamic and expanding industry.”

Undoubtedly, being a leading provider in Latin America requires actively participating in the largest exhibition of the industry worldwide. And Enrique Romero, country director in Mexico, is convinced of that: “There are localised events that allow us to understand the national market, however, when you experience ICE, you can identify where the industry is headed. We must be at the forefront because we are part of those who write the future,” he said.

Opportunities and challenges

Witnessing ICE is a unique opportunity. It means being part of an environment where diverse cultures and visions come together. That’s why it has become an unavoidable event, as confirmed by Marcos Ford, head of account management LatAm at Pragmatic Play: “Going to ICE is crucial for growth and success. There, it is possible to establish valuable connections with other professionals in the sector and explore new initiatives with our partners,” he said.

One of the challenges happens in the area of marketing, transmitting seriousness, confidence and an excellent image. Andriéle Dias, marketing manager for LatAm, said: “Coming to ICE is a dream come true, one of the aspirations of all of us who are part of the industry, from our first day in it. But once that goal has been achieved, it also represents a huge challenge, on which we work with great responsibility.”

An unpostponable destiny

Attending ICE is a very enriching experience, which is why its date is immovable on the agenda of every professional in the sector. Its importance and its great convening power make this exhibition the most anticipated.

An industry expert in Latin America who understands this perfectly is Víctor Arias, VP of LatAm Operations, at Pragmatic Play. “ICE’s relevance and sophistication are second to none.

“I couldn’t express how much this event means to me. Returning year after year is one of the best experiences. Experiencing it with the magnitude of Pragmatic Play, and together with part of my Latin American team, fills me with pride.”

Pragmatic Play Latam awaits you at ICE

Approaching the date, the universe of gambling focuses on London. Providers, operators, affiliates, streamers, specialised media, famous speakers and fans of the industry will have their sights set on ICE 2023: a new possibility to learn about the Pragmatic Play proposal for Latin America.