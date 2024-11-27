Pragmatic Play adds football player markets to sportsbook offering

This new update ensures a more definitive sportsbook product for operators and a wider range of betting options for customers.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its popular sportsbook product by launching football player markets.

The latest update sees player markets, including shots on goal, shots on target, player fouls, player passes, and many more, become available to operators, ensuring a more definitive sportsbook product for operators and a wider range of betting options for their customers.

Football is the most popular sport in the world. Every week, millions of bets are placed on domestic and international games. Many of these bets include specific player markets, which continue to grow in popularity.

Adding player markets is the latest development to Pragmatic Play’s sportsbook, which covers the entire trading lifecycle from event creation to bet settlement. The product features custom markets, dynamic odds, and risk management across thousands of global sports competitions, underpinned by the latest data from official sources. Operators can also benefit from unparalleled localisation and customisation capabilities, allowing them to tailor the user experience to their brand.

Gareth Crook, SVP of Sports at Pragmatic Play, said: “Betting on the actions of individual football players is fast becoming a key growth area within any sportsbook. Users are starting to favour these types of markets when betting on football over the more traditional football markets and it was important for us to add this latest product to our football offering. Pragmatic Play sports clients can now access a full range of player markets across multiple football competitions globally.”

Pragmatic Play’s virtual sports content live with Chapinbet

Earlier this week, Pragmatic Play launched its dynamic Virtual Sports portfolio with Chapinbet, improving the already successful partnership between the leading Latin American operator and award-winning provider.

The Virtual Sports vertical, initially part of a signed comprehensive partnership deal, is now live on Chapinbet’s site, giving its customers full access to Pragmatic Play’s extensive range of products.

Players can enjoy the provider’s cutting-edge Virtual Sports offering, including the highly immersive Force 1 and Penalty Shootout, delivering unparalleled entertainment with ultra-realistic graphics and exciting betting opportunities.

The launch enhances the existing collaboration between Pragmatic Play and Chapinbet, which already includes the provider’s award-winning Slots and Live Casino content.

By introducing Virtual Sports, Chapinbet reaffirms its commitment to offering a diverse and engaging gaming experience to players across Latin America.