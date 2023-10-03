Pragmatic Play grows further in Brazil taking its content live with Joga Junto

Pragmatic Play’s significant slot portfolio is now available to more players than ever.

The company’s significant slot portfolio is now available to more players than ever in this growing market.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has taken another multi-vertical deal live in Brazil with Joga Junto becoming the latest operator to offer the supplier’s content.

Wildly popular in Latin America and particularly Brazil, Pragmatic Play’s significant slot portfolio is now available to more players than ever in this growing market.

Cash Box and Power of Merlin Megaways are two of the studio’s recently released games now available on Joga Junto’s platform while the always sought-after and award-winning favourites Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus now feature too.

Live Casino fans are also well catered for thanks to the rollout with staunch performers Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Mega Wheel now available to the operator as well as the usual array of classics.

Providing sports betting markets that match real-life equivalents, Pragmatic Play’s Virtual Sports offering completes the collection of new content, seeing products like Force 1 and Horse and Greyhound Racing among a range of other popular sports make their way to players.

Pragmatic Play‘s profile in Latin America as a whole continues to expand with similar partnership agreements being signed and going live each month.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Brazil is maintaining its position as an incredibly important market for Pragmatic Play and continues to be a source of new partners.

“We hope Joga Junto’s players are as satisfied with Pragmatic Play’s content as their fellow players in Brazil and we hope they will be kept entertained.”

The representative of Joga Junto said: “Pragmatic Play is the leading name in online casino in Brazil and as such this partnership makes perfect sense.

“We’re delighted to see the games go live and they add huge strength to our games catalogue ensuring we’ve got the best and latest games for our players to enjoy.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight online slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

See also: Pragmatic Play crowns Twilight Princess