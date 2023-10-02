Pragmatic Play crowns Twilight Princess

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

The game features a 5×5 game board with symbols such as crowns, flowers, and the princess herself.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play invites players on a dreamy journey through the skies with “Twilight Princess”, its latest release.

Set in the same universe as the player-favourite “Starlight Princess”, the slot features symbols such as crowns, flowers and the princess herself across a 5×5 game board. Winning combinations must land in clusters of five or more symbols to award a win.

Wild orbs can hit on any spin during the base game, landing with a multiplier of between 2x and 10x which applies to any winning combination they’re a part of. If more than one Wild is part of the same win, these multipliers are combined for big winning potential.

Scatters in the form of golden orbs can land on any reel, triggering a free spins bonus round when three or more are hit during the base game. During the bonus, any wilds that land will remain on the reels until the round ends.

Free spins can be instantly granted when players purchase them for 100x their bet in select markets, with up to five Scatters guaranteed to land on the triggering spin.

“Twilight Princess” is the latest title to join Pragmatic Play’s expansive portfolio. It follows recent releases “Gravity Bonanza” and “Rainbow Reels”, with the supplier continuing to showcase its commitment to creating dynamic games to entertain players across the globe.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Twilight Princess™ joins Starlight Princess, which has already garnered a high level of fandom amongst players and earned itself a spot as one of Pragmatic Play’s most popular titles.

“’Twilight Princess’ is the latest to be crowned, featuring cluster wins that can be boosted by Wilds with multipliers at any point during the base game to help players collect royal rewards. The Princess may even grant sticky Wilds during the action-packed free spins round for big winning potential.”

