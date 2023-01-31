Pragmatic Play goes live with Brazilian operator Jacare.bet

The deal marks Pragmatic Play’s latest expansion in Latin America.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has established a partnership with Brazilian operator Jacare.bet in a bid to strengthen its notable presence in the region.

Following on from a string of recent deals in the Brazilian market, the partnership sees Jacare.bet’s players granted access to the provider’s popular Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports products, featuring a variety of player-favourite games that are proven to boost revenue.

Recently released slots such as Gems of Serengeti and Shield of Sparta feature as part of the deal, as well as award-winning slot titles like Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus, alongside a diverse collection of Live Casino titles, including staples Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Mega Wheel.

Virtual Sports products such as Force 1, Horse and Greyhound Racing can be enjoyed by Jacare.bet’s customers thanks to the partnership, with the titles providing detailed 3D renderings of a range of popular sports and a wide variety of betting markets.

The deal marks Pragmatic Play’s latest expansion in Latin America, with the vibrant Brazilian market continuing to provide significant commercial opportunities for the experienced provider.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are excited to take content from our three leading verticals with Brazil-facing operator Jacare.bet.

“The partnership allows us to reach more players than ever before in the region, providing them the memorable experiences that our games are renowned for.”

Jacare.bet’s representative said: “The addition of Pragmatic Play’s award-winning content to our platform will be a massive win for our brand, and we are so excited to see how our players respond to the leading experiences that they are known to be.”