Pragmatic Play and Casino de Corrientes seal deal in Argentina

Pragmatic Play will integrate its growing portfolio of slots, live casino, and virtual sports content into the casino’s online offering.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has further bolstered its position in Latin America after signing its latest partnership agreement in the region with Casino de Corrientes.

Pragmatic Play will integrate its growing portfolio of slots, live casino, and virtual sports content into the casino’s online offering expanding its player reach in the Argentinian province of Corrientes.

Casino de Corrientes will soon gain full access to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning range of products, including fan-favourite Slot Sugar Rush 1000 and popular Live Casino titles Auto Roulette and Blackjack X.

This latest partnership deal highlights Pragmatic Play’s strategic efforts to expand its presence in the country, with its wide range of innovative and entertaining products already resonating well with players in the Latin American market.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play is thrilled to partner with Casino de Corrientes and integrate its award-winning range of Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports content onto the operator’s online casino offering.

“This partnership with Casino de Corrientes is key for the provider and the operator, which will soon enjoy the immersive and innovative qualities of Pragmatic Play’s portfolio”.

Martín Carena, president at Casino de Corrientes, added: “We are excited to be partnering with Pragmatic Play, which marks a milestone for us as we continue to elevate our offering.

“Supplying our customers with the most entertaining online casino content in Latin America is key to our long-term growth and partnering with Pragmatic Play will help us succeed in accomplishing this.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino, virtual sports and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.