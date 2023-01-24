Pragmatic Play bolsters Brazil presence with Aposta Certa deal

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month.

The deal sees Pragmatic Play maintain its commercial momentum in Latin America, and Brazil specifically, with a lot of operators take the award-winning provider’s content.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has further expanded in Brazil after signing a multi-product deal with Aposta Certa.

The deal will see customers of the Brazilian operator gain access to Pragmatic Play’s multi-award-winning slot collection, including the acclaimed Sugar Rush™ and Gates of Olympus™ titles, as well as the popular Big Bass Bonanza™ series.

In addition, the operator will gain access to its Live Casino and Virtual Sport product ranges, headlined by gameshow titles such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand™ and Boom City™, as well as classics such as roulette and blackjack.

Pragmatic Play’s Virtual Sports range encompasses traditional sports as well as thrilling shortened forms, such as Penalty Shootout.

The deal sees Pragmatic Play maintain its commercial momentum in Latin America, and Brazil specifically, with a lot of operators take the award-winning provider’s content.

Victor Arias, VP of LatAm operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We have signed a plethora of multi-product deals and are delighted with another exciting commercial agreement in Brazil.

“The strength of our multi-vertical offering is clear, and we can’t wait for our games to go live with Aposta Certa in the near future.”

An Aposta Certa Representative added: “Pragmatic Play combines immersive games with high-quality, proven concepts and its global status speaks for itself.

“We’re delighted to partner with them and look forward to seeing our players engage with its content as we continue to grow together.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.