Pragmatic Play unleashes Monster Superlanche

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry creates monstrous towers of symbols that award multipliers in the latest release, Monster Superlanche.

Played across 6×5 reels, the title introduces a crew of colourful creatures that act as symbols within the slot, at least eight of these must be matching anywhere on the reels to award a win.

These symbols are then held in place with all other symbols being removed from play and a tumble feature triggering more monsters to land in their place. If any of the previously landed winning symbols are present, these will again be held and cause another tumble to trigger.

Each held winning symbol can stack on top of another to create towers of symbols. Above each reel, multipliers are displayed with these towers of symbols having to expand to reach them, unlocking their multiplier which in turn increases wins gained.

Four scatters are needed to trigger the free spins round with additional scatters awarding more spins. Whenever a multiplier value is achieved in the bonus round, its value is added to a multiplier meter which is awarded to any subsequent wins made thereafter.

This latest slot release follows hot on the heels of recent hits like Fish Eye, Mammoth Gold Megaways and Secret City Gold which reside amongst a collection of over 250 unique titles in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning games portfolio.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Monster Superlanche™ focuses on creating build-ups of excitement for players in both the base game and free spins round.

“Wins being able to trigger even more wins and form towers that go on to reward multipliers will be a real draw for players looking for dynamic gameplay with great replayability.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

