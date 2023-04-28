Pragmatic Play further expands in Mexico with Vívelo 24 deal

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

The agreement will allow Vívelo24 to offer Pragmatic Play’s slot, live casino, and virtual sports games.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is continuing to expand and strengthen its position in the Latin American market after signing an agreement with Mexican operator Vívelo24.

Pragmatic Play’s Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports games will be available on the operator’s site as part of the deal, bringing over 300 titles to the platform including award-winning favourites such as Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus, alongside new releases like Big Bass – Keeping it Reel and The Knight King.

In addition, staple Live Casino titles such as Mega Wheel and Sweet Bonanza CandyLand will be available to Vívelo24’s players, alongside Virtual Sports games including darts and horse racing.

This partnership is yet another important step for Pragmatic Play as it continues to expand throughout LatAm and follows recent similar deals with FullReto, MiCasino and SA Esportes, maintaining its commercial growth trajectory.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring three of our most prominent verticals to Mexico with Vívelo24, reaching even more players with Pragmatic Play content.

“The Latin American market remains extremely important to us and we’re really excited to continue growing in the region. We look forward to another successful LatAm partnership with Vívelo24 and can’t wait to see the reception to our games.”

Ignacio Palau, director at Vívelo24, said: “Pragmatic Play has one of the strongest and most diverse portfolios, so we’re ecstatic to be bringing their titles to Vívelo24. We have every faith that our players will embrace and enjoy the massive variety on offer.

“With Pragmatic Play being renowned for their extensive, award-winning offerings, they’re undeniably an industry leader and we look forward to providing players in Mexico with their extremely high standard of games.”

