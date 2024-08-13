Pragmatic Play expands LatAm reach with Betxico deal

This partnership highlights Pragmatic Play commitment to long-term growth in the region.

Pragmatic Play will integrate its extensive portfolio of Slots, Live Casino, and Virtual Sports content onto Betxico’s online platform, increasing its player reach across the continent.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has further solidified its position in Latin America after signing its latest partnership deal in the region with Betxico, a leading Mexican online casino operator.

Pragmatic Play will integrate its extensive portfolio of slots, live casino, and virtual sports content onto Betxico’s online platform, increasing its player reach across the continent.

Betxico’s customers will soon gain full access to Pragmatic Play’s rapidly expanding range of products, including award-winning and popular Slot Gates of Olympus and the live Blackjack X, which promises to become popular across Latin American markets.

It is the latest partnership deal secured by Pragmatic Play in Latin America, highlighting the provider’s continued commitment to long-term growth in the region where it continues to deliver innovative and entertaining gaming experiences.

Victor Arias, Vice President of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “This latest collaboration underscores Pragmatic Play’s continued efforts in producing cutting-edge gaming experiences for players globally and showcases the determination in fulfilling its growth strategy in the fast-paced Latin American igaming market.”

See also: Pragmatic Play serves up a treat in Running Sushi

Patricio Garza, director of operations at Betxico, added: “Working alongside Pragmatic Play to deliver more exceptional games to our customers marks a significant milestone for us as we continue to expand commercially and secure our place as one of the leading iGaming operators in Latin America.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports, and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.