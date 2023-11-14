Pragmatic Play expands in LatAm following new content deal with GanaPlay

The collaboration brings popular slot titles, live casino experiences, and virtual sports to GanaPlay’s platform.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has signed a partnership agreement with GanaPlay, further strengthening its position at the fore of Latin American markets.

The new deal will see the delivery of content from three of Pragmatic Play’s most popular product lines among players in the region, with slots once more taking centre stage.

Proven performers like the Big Bass Bonanza and John Hunter series will debut on GanaPlay’s platform, alongside more recent hits such as Twilight Princess and Candy Blitz.

Live Casino has long been a mainstay of operators in Latin America and the success of contemporary experiences like Vegas Ball Bonanza, balanced by a strong selection of classic table games, will continue that pattern for visitors to GanaPlay’s site.

Fans of sports betting will also be catered for with an array of virtual sports offering a wide range of betting markets against the backdrop of on-demand sports action, recreated with the most cutting-edge animation across titles like Force 1, football, horse and greyhound racing.

With this latest agreement, Pragmatic Play continues to expand commercially across a region that is a hotbed of activity across its respective casino and sports betting markets.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “GanaPlay is a respected name and one of a number of partners that Pragmatic Play has allied itself with to further its growth strategy. It’s another shop window for the region’s favourite casino content and I have no doubt that it will continue to perform as successfully here as everywhere else.”

Andres Clavijo, CEO of GanaPlay, added: “Pragmatic Play games are in high demand from our players, so to be able to supply them now we’ve reached an agreement is a considerable coup for us. Once they roll out, our brand will be significantly stronger and as we maintain our place in a tightly packed and highly competitive market.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.