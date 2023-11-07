Pragmatic Play draws Mission Itinerary to a close with EGR Power LatAm Summit

The conference is the 13th and final stop on Pragmatic Play

The exclusive event takes place in Rio de Janeiro on November 21-22.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to advance on the last mission of its Latin American exhibition in 2023, with the upcoming EGR Power Latam Rio Summit.

The exclusive event, which takes place at the luxurious JW Marriott Hotel in Rio de Janeiro on 21st and 22nd of November, will see experts from across the Latin American iGaming market come together to explore the opportunities and developments in Brazil.

Pragmatic Play will be a sponsor at the event, which will play host to two days of thrilling panels and open forums.

It is the latest event attended by the provider, following the SBC Summit Latinoamérica held in Miami at the start of November.

The conference is the 13th and final stop on its LatAm Mission Itinerary, a campaign to inform delegates across leading industry events how Pragmatic Play can twist, transform and elevate gaming experiences.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “The EGR Power Latam Rio Summit marks the end of Pragmatic Play’s mission itinerary and one which has seen us attend a plethora of fantastic events across Latin America.

“The event is an exceptional one to sponsor and further broaden the provider’s presence in the continent, and we look forward to engaging in another exemplary EGR event to close out the year.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.