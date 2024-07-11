Pragmatic Play pulls back the curtain on 6 jokers

The new release combines classic symbols with colourful characters, original mechanics, and a vibrant neo-retro design.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has unveiled 6 Jokers, where consecutive tumbles can reveal rich rewards.

In the base game, 6 Jokers combines classic symbols with colourful characters, original mechanics, and a vibrant neo-retro design. Wins are awarded when 8-10+ symbols land anywhere on the 6×5 grid. Sitting on top of each reel is a pair of closed curtains. On every spin, one reel is randomly marked as a Joker Reel, and its curtains open to reveal a Joker. Each tumble in the same spin marks another Joker Reel.

If all six reels are marked with jokers, wild symbols carrying random multipliers of between 2x and 100x can randomly hit in subsequent tumbles, massively increasing the win potential. And if multiple wilds are included in the same win, their multipliers are added together for even bigger rewards.

Players in select markets also have the option to increase their bet in return for more guaranteed Joker Reels. 6 Jokers is the latest release in Pragmatic Play’s premium slots portfolio, following recent hits such as Sweet Kingdom, Hand of Midas 2, and Buffalo King Untamed Megaways.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “6 Jokers is a unique addition to Pragmatic Play’s diverse and award-winning slots portfolio, with consecutive tumbles holding the key to revealing all six jokers and unlocking the game’s fantastic win potential.”

Moreover Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.