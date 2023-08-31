Pragmatic Play creates the next sugary sensation with Candy Blitz

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Candy Blitz joins Pragmatic Play’s award-winning suite of sweet-themed games with popular titles.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is curing a sweet tooth with sugary rewards in its latest slot release, Candy Blitz.

Filling the 6×5 reel with an array of vibrant treats, at least eight matching candy symbols are needed to form a win.

An additional reel runs alongside the gameboard, with lollipop Multipliers to boost wins from 1x up to 500x.

Candy Blitz boasts the popular tumbling feature, where winning combinations are removed from play as a cascade of new symbols appears, with new Multipliers falling into place after each win.

At least four chocolate Scatter symbols trigger the free spins game where the minimum multiplier begins at 2x, unlocking massive win potential.

Four additional scatters hold the key to awarding a free spins retrigger, aiding players in reaching the candied maximum win of 10,000x for their base bet.

Candy Blitz joins Pragmatic Play’s award-winning suite of sweet-themed games with popular titles such as Sugar Rush, Sweet Powernudge, and Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, among others. The supplier’s latest release follows the tenth release of its popular fishing-themed franchise Big Bass Hold & Spinner Megaways and Mustang Trail, as it continues to diversify its expansive portfolio with exciting and engaging titles.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’ve taken this popular recipe of a vibrant and sugary theme and added new thrilling treats for players to enjoy. With cascading reels, multipliers and a lucrative free spins round, Candy Blitz is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.

See also: Pragmatic Play bolsters Gamesys Group partnership with global live casino deal