Pragmatic Play bolsters Gamesys Group partnership with global live casino deal

The agreement sees the company continue to grow its Live Casino presence with tier-one operators.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is expanding its partnership with Gamesys Group to incorporate its broad Live Casino offering.

Going live in all of Gamesys Group’s markets, the supplier’s renowned Live Casino portfolio will become available to more players in countries such as the UK and Spain, with the company’s interactive arm boasting online casinos in several key markets.

The agreement includes Pragmatic Play’s player favourite game shows, including Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, Boom City and PowerUP Roulette, with world-class features and immersive gameplay for customers to enjoy. It sees Pragmatic Play continue to grow its Live Casino presence with tier-one operators.

Gamesys Group is owned by Bally’s Corporation, a global casino and entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of sports betting and igaming offerings. With several land-based casinos in the US, Bally’s also oversees prominent online brands such as Vera&John, Jackpotjoy and Virgin Games.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “I can say from experience that Gamesys are a wonderfully creative and collaborative team who share our commitment to player entertainment and protection. I’m excited to continue strengthening our productive partnership together.

“With Pragmatic Play’s leading Live Casino portfolio being made available to Gamesys in all their active markets, even more players across their brands will be able to enjoy our growing range of immersive game shows and premium table games.”

Simon Field, director of Live Casino Strategy and Development at Bally’s Interactive said: “Pragmatic Play has some of the most instantly recognisable Live Casino games on the market and with such an expansive, thrilling portfolio, we couldn’t be happier to be able to provide its content to our players.

“It has a reputation for innovative and boundary-pushing games that keep players engaged and excited, so we’re confident our customers will thoroughly enjoy these new arrivals!”

