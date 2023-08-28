Pragmatic Play celebrates tenth catch with Big Bass Hold & Spinner Megaways 

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is calling on players to reel in an epic catch with the landmark tenth release in its Big Bass franchise, Big Bass Hold & Spinner Megaways.

Played across six ever-changing reels, the title sees familiar symbols such as fishing rods, lures and tackle boxes landing on each spin. Players must make a matching combination across 147,456 paylines to catch a prize.

Pragmatic Play’s tenth addition to the series also features the popular tumbling reels mechanic, which sees winning symbols removed from play after every spin, triggering a cascade of new icons to fall upon the reels to create chances for subsequent wins. Mystery symbols could also land and reveal matching symbols for extra winning opportunities.

Landing three or more Scatters will trigger the free spins round as normal, however this time with added enhancements. For each four Fisherman symbols collected during the bonus, a multiplier of 2x, 3x and then 10x is awarded, with the multiplier continuing to increase by 10x from the fourth retrigger onwards.

Big Bass Hold & Spinner Megaways also sees the return of the thrilling Hold & Spinner feature when three or more Coin Money symbols hit. These Coins lock to the grid, awarding three respins and adding the value of each subsequent Coin to the total win.

The latest title marks a milestone for Pragmatic Play, with the Big Bass Slots becoming its longest-running series of games over the last three years, together with the game’s memorable fisherman protagonist being a player’s favourite feature across the supplier’s notable series.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “It’s an honour to be able to introduce the tenth title in Pragmatic Play’s popular Big Bass franchise – and it’s an epic catch!

Big Bass Hold & Spinner Megaways is the most thrilling game in the series to date. With an enhanced free spins round that introduces retriggers with multipliers for the first time, the gameplay is supercharged by the Hold & Spinner feature and the star power of Megaways to create plenty of opportunities for players to reel in big prizes.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.

