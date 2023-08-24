Pragmatic Play spurs a new gold rush in Mustang Trail

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight Slot titles a month.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play invites players to answer the call of the wild in its latest release, Mustang Trail.

The 5×3 reeled Slot is inspired by the wildlife of the American Midwest and features eagles, bison and horses as its highest-paying symbols. Players can create wins by forming matching combinations of these symbols across the title’s 10 paylines.

Wilds aid in creating these wins by substituting for all base game symbols making it easier to form a winning line. These are joined by Scatters which award entry to the bonus round if players land three or more.

During free spins, a progressive meter at the top of the reel will increase for each additional Scatter landed. Every three grants a retrigger of five additional spins and awards a randomly placed Sticky Wild. This combination of retriggers and Wilds provides an escalation of excitement and big win potential throughout the bonus.

Mustang Trail is a visually stunning Slot centred around progressive mechanics that further diversifies the supplier’s vast portfolio. The title follows other recent hit games such as Forge of Olympus, Pub Kings and Piggy Bankers.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Mustang Trail boasts a popular theme and a buildable bonus round that together provide an exciting gameplay experience for players. With retriggers that award more spins, along with a Sticky Wild, there’s a stampede of win potential on offer to spur some great rewards.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight Slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

