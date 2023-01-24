Pragmatic Play’s slots and live casino portfolio goes live with Betpoint

The simultaneous delivery of two leading verticals from Pragmatic Play further strengthen its position in the Italian market.

Pragmatic Play announced a partnership with Betpoint in a deal that will expand its distribution of slots and live casino games in Italy.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has partnered with Betpoint s.r.l., in a deal that will expand its distribution of Slots and Live Casino games in the Italian-regulated market.

Betpoint’s customers will now be able to enjoy award-winning Slots from Pragmatic Play, including major hits like Gates of Olympus™ and more recent titles such as Candy Stars™, Muertos Multiplier Megaways™, and Firebird Spirit™.

Pragmatic Play will also supply its Live Casino titles to the operator. These include traditional games like Blackjack and Roulette, in addition to more pioneering titles such as Boom City™ with its elevated features, and Sweet Bonanza CandyLand™ with its popular slot-inspired mechanics.

The simultaneous delivery of two leading verticals from Pragmatic Play further strengthen its position in the Italian market, while Betpoint is the latest operator to benefit from the provider’s high-quality multi-vertical offering.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re delighted to be taking our popular Slots and Live Casino range live with Betpoint in Italy – a key strategic market for Pragmatic Play. Bringing quality, choice and premium entertainment to Betpoint players, we’re looking forward to a long and prosperous partnership with one of the country’s top operators.”

Giuseppe Simone, director of Betpoint, said: “Betpoint continues its path of selective enrichment of its offer. We are not interested in indiscriminately increasing the number of our slots but, on the contrary, we aim for a quality offer that represents the best standard on the market, so we are happy to have added Pragmatic games to our public games offering.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new Slots a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.

