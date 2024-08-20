Pragmatic Play launches its products via Torrero platform

A wider range of high-qualty products will be delivered to players.

This new agreement allows Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of slots, live casino, virtual sports and bingos to be integrated into Torrero’s platform solution.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has announced a new partnership with Torrero, making its range of slots, live casino, virtual sports, and bingo titles available to customers in Latin America and Europe.

Torrero’s platform now includes popular Pragmatic Play games like “Sweet Bonanza 1000” and “The Dog House Megaways” on sites such as betmaster.com, bongo.io, and casinoin.ie. This collaboration reflects Pragmatic Play’s focus on sustained growth in key global markets.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play products are extremely popular in markets across Latin America and Europe, where we can provide unrivalled entertainment experiences for even more players following this collaboration with Torrero.”

Aleksei Tolstov, head of business development at Torrero, added: “Partnering with Pragmatic Play to deliver a wider range of high-quality products to players across the globe is a great achievement for us as we continue to expand and mark our place as one of the leading casino and sportsbook platform providers.”