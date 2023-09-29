Portuguese online gambling revenue rises by 41.8% in Q2

Land-based gambling revenue also rose in the quarter.

Portugal.- Online gambling revenue in Portugal reached €205.9m in the second quarter of the year. The record quarterly result represented a rise of 41.8 per cent year-on-year and 4.9 per cent from the first quarter.

According to figures reported by the national gambling regulator SRIJ, online casino was the biggest growth driver. Online casino revenue was up 51.6 per cent year-on-year at €122m. Players wagered a record €3.24bn on online casino games, 82.5 per cent of it on slots. French roulette accounted for 7.6 per cent of the amount wagered and blackjack 5.4 per cent.

Sports betting revenue also rose year-on-year, climbing 29.8 per cent from Q2 2022 to €84m. However, this figure represents a slight decline from Q1. The sports betting handle was €357.6m, up 17.1 per cent year-on-year, but down 19 per cent sequentially. Football generated 68.4 per cent of all bets while tennis accounted for 20.1 per cent and basketball 7.4 per cent.

The SRIJ reported that the number of players self-excluding from online gambling was 181,600, including 33,800 new registrations. Some 190,200 new gambling accounts were created, with 3.8 million people holding accounts by the end of the quarter.

Land-based gambling revenue also rose, climbing 6.8 per cent year-on-year to €66.8m. Slot machines accounted for the majority at €49.6m, but this was up just 1.8 per cent. Casino-style and bingo games revenue rose 24.4 per cent to €17.2m. American roulette drew €6.1m in revenue during the quarter, with baccarat’s share at €5.1m and blackjack €6.1m.