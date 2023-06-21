Portuguese online gambling revenue rose by a quarter in Q1

The SRIJ reported a rise in both online and land-based gaming revenue in Q1.

First quarter online betting and gaming revenue hit €196.4m.

Portugal.- The Portuguese gambling regulator, SRIJ, has reported that online gambling revenue generated in the country reached €196.4m in the first three months of 2023. That’s an increase of 24.8 per cent year-on-year and up from the record GGR in Q4 2022.

Online sports betting generated €85.7m from wagers of €441.4m. The sports betting handle was down 3.8 per cent from Q4 but rose 19.5 per cent year-on-year. Football accounted for 70.6% of all bets, with basketball and tennis making up the most of the rest. Other online betting saw bets of €2.97bn.

Land-based gambling revenue from casinos and game machine halls stood at €65.9m, up 22.2 per cent year-on-year but down 1.7 per cent from Q4 2022. Non-banked games – poker tournaments and bingo – generated €998,490, up by 50.3 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile gaming machine revenue rose 15.9 per cent year-on-year to €50.9m and banked games generated €14m.

The SRIJ reported that as of March 31, there were 166,300 players on Portugal’s gambling self-exclusion list.