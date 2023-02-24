Portugal’s APAJO signs EU agreement to reduce ads on copyright-infringing websites

The EGBA was one of the founding signatories of the agreement.

The Portuguese online gambling association has joined the EGBA in supporting the initiative.

Portugal.- The association of online gambling operators APAJO has signed the European Commission’s memorandum of understanding that pledges to reduce advertising on copyright-infringing websites. It’s the first national gambling association to join the initiative.

The European Gaming and Betting Association was one of the founding signatories of the memorandum when it was created in 2018. The agreement has been signed by stakeholders across a range of online advertising sectors in a bid to reduce advertising on websites that infringe on intellectual property rights (IPR), such as those that provide illegal streaming of sports, films and other content.

Almost a year ago, the EGBA welcomed a study that showed a 55 per cent decrease in advertising from major gambling brands on such sites in the EU. The study by the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) analysed the amount and type of online advertising found on IPR-infringing websites and apps.

It found that advertising from major gambling brands, including EGBA members, on such sites fell by 55 per cent in 2021 despite such advertising increasing by 26 per cent when all sectors were considered. The EGBA welcomed APAJO’s signing of the agreement and urged other national gambling associations to follow suit.

Secretary general Maarten Haijer said: “The initiative has already proven that when we work together, online advertising sectors can achieve positive results. But there is still more work to do and we continue to encourage other gambling associations to sign up to the MoU and play their part in ensuring that gambling advertising, and its placement, is conducted in a responsible way.”

APAJO president Ricardo Domingues said: “Advertisement is a central component of a safe and licensed online gambling environment.

“This industry is a relevant advertising sector and APAJO members are aware that, in parallel to the promotion of their brands and activities being indispensable to the channelisation of the Portuguese consumer to the regulated environment, we have the responsibility of adhering to and promoting good practices in advertisement and communication.

“We are very happy to join the EGBA and other signatories of the MoU, as we subscribe to its spirit and mission.”

First non-member joins EGBA cyber security committee

Last month, the EGBA announced that for the first time, a non-member of the association has joined its expert committee on cyber security. Belgium’s Napoleon Sports and Casino has joined the committee, which seeks to improve pan-European industry cooperation on cyber security.

Formed last March, the group consists of cyber security experts from prominent online gambling firms. It’s open to all European companies, but this is the first time a non-EGBA member has joined. Firms must sign a Memorandum of Understanding and prove they comply with principles designed to maintain high standards in cyber security.

