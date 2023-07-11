PopOK Gaming’s participation at SiGMA Asia

All visitors at SiGMA Asia can find PopOK Gaming’s latest updates at the stand G22.

The company will present its diverse portfolio in one of the most anticipated events of the gaming industry.

PopOK Gaming is delighted to announce its participation in SiGMA Asia, one of the most anticipated gaming events in the industry.

The event will take place from July 20-21 at the SMX Convention Center in Manila and will gather over 2,000 delegates, 600 operators, and top industry speakers. With its focus on networking and creating evergreen partnerships, SiGMA Asia provides an unparalleled occasion for every game enthusiast to engage with Asian suppliers, operators, and affiliates.

For this grand opportunity, PopOK Gaming will proudly present its diverse portfolio of revolutionary games, featuring innovative mechanics seasoned with eye-catching visuals. All visitors will have the opportunity to experience the company’s latest releases, including Wukong, Black Booze, Wild Queen, Instant Keno, Incredible Genie, Hot Angels, and many more. Each game promises unique and immersive gameplay that will captivate players worldwide.

Furthermore, the company will also take its magnum opus, the groundbreaking KingCraft, the industry’s first-ever episodic slot game. KingCraft offers it all, introducing a new level of storytelling that progresses before the player’s eyes with every new spin.

All visitors can find PopOK Gaming’s latest updates at the stand G22.

