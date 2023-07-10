Luiza Melikyan, PopOk Gaming: “We carry out exhaustive research, in order to understand the needs of the market”

The executive spoke with Focus Gaming News about the latest trends in the market, in the run-up to iGB L!ve Amsterdam 2023.

Exclusive interview.- PopOk Gaming is outlining the details to land at iGB L!ve Amsterdam 2023, an exhibition that will take place from July 11 to 14. Within this framework, Luiza Melikyan, the company’s Business Development executive, spoke with Focus Gaming News and reviewed the latest news. Furthermore, she highlighted PopOk Gaming’s strong focus on R&D.

How are you preparing for the iGB L!ve and what are your expectations for the exhibition?

First and foremost, iGB L!ve is an unparalleled platform for industry experts to introduce everything they have to offer. By attending this international event, PopOK Gaming aims to showcase the extensive catalogue of its latest gaming solutions. And of course, the expo will also be a great chance to network within the community, explore new opportunities and establish new business cooperations.

Can we expect from PopOk to introduce any new innovative content at the showcase?

At PopOk Gaming, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the igaming market. Our team is constantly focused on conducting extensive research to understand the evolving needs and preferences of our customers.

By staying up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies, we strive to provide the most innovative solutions that enhance the gaming experience for players. So you should always keep your finger on the pulse for our innovative solutions because all the best is ahead!

Recently, the company introduced FastMaster to the market. What feedback did you receive from this slot game?

FastMaster is a game changer in the world of slot games, offering players and casino operators an exciting and rewarding experience. It’s a unique opportunity for casino operators looking to attract new players and increase revenue.

With its innovative and engaging gameplay, FastMaster sets itself apart from the crowd and gives casino operators the edge they need to stand out in a crowded market. Thus, with its proven track record of success, it’s no wonder that FastMaster is already taking the gaming world by storm.

PopOk developed the first-ever episodic slot game, KingCraft, that set a new standard in the industry. Do you feel that you are broadening the margins of what a slot game can be?

Here at PopOk Gaming, we take great pride in our innovative approach to game development, and KingCraft, our first-ever episodic slot game, is a testament to that. We strongly believe that KingCraft has indeed broadened the margins of what a slot game can be, setting a new standard in the industry. Traditionally, slot games have followed a relatively linear and self-contained format, where players spin the reels and aim for winning combinations.

However, with KingCraft, we went further, breaking away from this conventional mould and introducing a unique storytelling element to the gameplay. With captivating symbols and stunning graphics, every spin of the reels will transport the players to a whole new world.

KingCraft also offers several bonus features, including a Scatter symbol that can appear on any reel and Cascading reels that create multiple chances to win on a single spin. Multipliers can randomly appear and add together to multiply your win at the end of each spin, while the Free Spins feature offers the chance to earn additional Free Spins by landing more Scatter symbols.

What do you think are the customers’ demands at the time in terms of features and how do you manage to keep up with those demands?

We do realise that customer demands in the iGaming industry are constantly evolving. Staying attuned to these demands and meeting them effectively is crucial to our success. To manage and keep up with customers’ expectations, we employ various strategies that enable us to stay ahead of the curve.

One way of meeting customer demands is through extensive market research.

We actively study player preferences, emerging trends, and technological advancements in the industry. This helps us identify the features and innovations that players are seeking in their gaming experiences. By staying up-to-date with the latest industry developments, we can adapt our offerings accordingly.

Additionally, we place a strong emphasis on customer feedback and engagement. We actively seek input from our player community through surveys, focus groups, and direct communication channels.

By listening to our customers and taking their suggestions into account, we gain valuable insights into their needs and expectations. This feedback-driven approach allows us to tailor our game development process to meet customer demands more effectively.

How important is it that slot games are mobile responsive?

We recognise the significance of mobile betting apps and the increasing number of players who prefer gaming on their mobile devices. We consider mobile responsiveness to be of the utmost importance when developing our slot games. Ensuring that our games deliver a seamless and optimised experience across various mobile devices is a top priority for us.

How would you assess the work carried out this first half of the year and what are your objectives for the medium and short term?

We are pleased with the progress we’ve made as a team. We successfully completed several key projects within the established timelines and delivered high-quality results. Our efforts resulted in increased client satisfaction, as evidenced by positive feedback.

Furthermore, we recognise the importance of innovation and staying ahead of the competition. In the short term, we will allocate dedicated resources for research and development, focusing on product enhancements and new feature development. By launching innovative features within the next three months, we aim to differentiate ourselves in the market and attract new customers.