PopOK Gaming’s Crazy Poki has been shortlisted for CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards

Crazy Poki is set in a funfair run by an adorable squirrel named Poki.

The winners of the CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards will be announced at a ceremony on May 25th, 2023, in Malta.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming’s Crazy Poki has been shortlisted for the highly coveted “Game Design & Art Direction 2023” award at the upcoming CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards.

Crazy Poki is set in a funfair run by an adorable squirrel named Poki. The game’s design is centred around this fun theme, with high-quality HD symbols like crunchy popcorn, sweet donuts, huge peanuts, lucky tickets, and even toy flamingos.

The bonus game is another aspect that sets Crazy Poki apart from other slot games. In the special room of the funfair, Poki presents players with five multipliers covered with cups, and players have to select one and hope for a high multiplier.

See also: PopOK Gaming announces its participation in SAGSE LatAm 2023

“We are honoured to be shortlisted for the CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards,” said the product manager of PopOK Gaming, Tsovinar Elchyan. And he added: “Our team has worked tirelessly to create visually stunning and entertaining gameplay, and we are grateful to be recognised for our efforts.”

The winners of the CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards will be announced at a ceremony on May 25th, 2023, in Malta.