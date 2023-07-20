PopOK Gaming takes home “Slots Provider of the Year” at SiGMA ASIA Awards 2023

The "Slots Provider of the Year" award serves as a milestone for PopOK Gaming.

The company welcomed the award and stated that it is a recognition of its dedication to creating engaging and entertaining games.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming is thrilled to announce their momentous victory at the prestigious SiGMA ASIA Awards 2023, where they were honoured with the highly coveted “Slots Provider of the Year” award.

The team at PopOK Gaming attributes this achievement to their unwavering dedication to excellence and their commitment to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences to players worldwide. Winning the “Slots Provider of the Year” award is a testament to their continuous efforts to push boundaries and innovate in the gaming industry.

Mariam Avagyan, marketing manager at PopOK Gaming, said: “We are overjoyed to receive this esteemed award from SiGMA ASIA.

“This recognition further motivates us to keep striving for greatness and to continue raising the bar in the gaming world. We owe this success to our passionate team and the unwavering support of our loyal players and partners.”

The “Slots Provider of the Year” award serves as a milestone for PopOK Gaming, inspiring them to explore new ideas and introduce innovative features in their games. The company is committed to building upon this achievement and remains steadfast in its mission to provide players with the best gaming experiences imaginable.

PopOK Gaming has continually demonstrated its dedication to creating captivating games that captivate players and keep them entertained.

The team at PopOK Gaming expresses its heartfelt gratitude to SiGMA ASIA Awards for the recognition and for organizing a spectacular event. They also extend their thanks to their players and partners for their constant support and trust, which has been integral to their success.