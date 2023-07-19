PopOK Gaming establishes new partnership with Lagio Gaming

The collaboration is set to revolutionise the gaming industry.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Lagio Gaming. With a shared commitment to innovation and comprehensive expertise, this cooperation will bring unique new experiences to the table. The company’s profound understanding of the gaming landscape perfectly complements PopOK Gaming’s dedication to providing premium quality games for the world’s leading online casino groups.

This collaboration between PopOK Gaming and Lagio Gaming is set to revolutionise the gaming industry by delivering cutting-edge solutions and captivating experiences to players worldwide. By leveraging Lagio Gaming’s industry insights and PopOK Gaming’s in-house developed games, this partnership aims to create an involving and dynamic gaming experience that will thrill players and keep them coming back for more.

Words from Thomas Lefebvre, Lagio Gaming’s CEO: “We are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership between Lagio Gaming and PopOK Gaming! Lagio Gaming is delighted to join forces with Popok Gaming, renowned for its high-quality and captivating games. This collaboration brings a wealth of new opportunities for our dedicated community of players. We are now proud to feature a selection of Popok Gaming’s top-tier games, enriching our content with even more thrilling experiences. Prepare to immerse yourselves in the world of PopOK Gaming as we strive to deliver the best entertainment to our loyal audience. Stay tuned for the incredible adventures that await, as Lagio Gaming and PopOK Gaming unite to create an unforgettable gaming journey together!”

Tsovinar Elchyan, product manager at PopOK Gaming, commented: “This partnership is a new chapter in our journey towards delivering exceptional gaming experiences. It will enable us to expand our reach and bring our games to a broader audience. Lagio Gaming’s established network and distribution channels will open new doors for us to connect with players worldwide, ensuring that our titles receive the recognition they deserve.”

This initiative will be a great opportunity to provide all partners and operators with even more powerful gamification tools and unique features that will set new standards in the industry.

