PopOK Gaming announces a new partnership with Timeless Tech

A cooperation has been established between PopOK Gaming and Timeless Tech, drawing two prominent iGaming content providers together.

Press release.- The parties have agreed on entering into a business partnership with the integration of PopOK Gaming’s slots, live casino games and instant games into Timeless Tech’s platform and the provision of new stunning solutions to its audience.

With its unique suite of games featuring catchy designs, vivid colours, dynamic animations and pleasing sound effects, PopOK Gaming intends to create an even more involving gaming environment for players and hence breathe new life into the partners’ businesses, making a significant contribution to their revenue growth.

All in all, this fruitful collaboration is mutually beneficial: PopOK Gaming gets a chance to make its lucrative solutions available to new people, and Timeless Tech gets an opportunity to acquire and delight customers in a fresh and captivating way. This will lay the basis for many further successes.

PopOK Gaming CEO, Karen Gulkanyan, commented: “We are beyond happy to be partnering with Timeless Tech, a leading iGaming software provider. This partnership is profitable for all parties involved, and I believe it will be so successful that in the future we will work together on other products as well.”

PopOK Gaming slots are certified by Malta

The iGaming content provider PopOK Gaming reported that their slots have been certified by Gaming Laboratories International and approved by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Now, PopOK has 18 amazing titles, including Yummy, Diamond Flash, Lost Treasure, and others including PopOK Gaming’s 4-level progressive jackpot available to all online casino operators and distributors licensed in the jurisdiction.

This expansion will allow online casinos operating under licence in Malta to integrate the games we love and increase their gaming offer.

Tsovinar Elchyan, Product manager at PopOK Gaming, commented: “It’s an exciting time for PopOK Gaming! Having a special focus on the regulated markets, we are passionate about exploring new market possibilities and providing a new thrilling gaming experience to a new audience. The future looks bright for PopOK Gaming with new partnership opportunities that will further our growth in the online gaming market”.