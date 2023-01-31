PopOK Gaming attends ICE London 2023

PopOK Gaming team came up with a new, innovative solution for video slot creation.

PopOK Gaming will introduce its 30 new titles at the tradeshow.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming has officially announced its participation in the ICE London 2023– over three days of impressive exhibitions, extensive networking and new business opportunities.

As a fast-expanding provider of top-quality iGaming content especially tailored for online casinos, PopOK Gaming is thrilled to showcase its products at the famous exhibition. The team came up with a new, innovative solution for video slot creation; the first episodic slot with a thrilling scenario is all set to surprise you.

PopOK Gaming will also introduce its 30 new titles, all released in 2022; thematic slots, engaging mini-games and roulette games that consist of fruits instead of numbers. All those are developed in-house with close attention to all factors that form the gameplay, from features, bonuses and payout structure to design, animation and sound effects.

The professional team of PopOK Gaming values the opportunity to be a part of this comprehensive networking and is ready to gather ideas and share its experience.

They are waiting for you from 7-9 February at stand N2-252 to present their newest releases to entertain and surprise you. You can also set up a meeting by reaching out to us on։ sales@popokgaming.com or business@popokgaming.com.

