PokerStars Tour to return to Las Vegas in November

The event will take place at Resorts World for the first time in 12 years.

US.- PokerStars is set to return to Las Vegas on its North American Poker Tour (NAPT) this November. It will stop at Resorts World for the first time in 12 years as the first stop on the tour.

The NAPT kicks off on November 4. The $1,650 buy-in Main Event will run November 6 to 11 with 6 starting flights. The $5,300 High Roller event will take place from November 10 to 12 and the $550 PokerStars Cup November 9 to 12.

Steve Preiss, VP for PokerStars North America said: “We are delighted to announce the return of this iconic series and once again hold the NAPT for poker players in North America. We’re working hard to ensure that this is a spectacular series and can’t wait to head to Las Vegas to get the show on the road.”

Leon Wheeler, director of Poker operations at Resorts World Las Vegas, added: “We are thrilled to partner with PokerStars as we celebrate the return of the North American Poker Tour with the first stop at Resorts World Las Vegas. NAPT Las Vegas is sure to bring players in from all over the globe and we look forward to hosting them once again at our world-class property.”

Durango Casino Resort in Las Vegas to open in November

Red Rock Resorts has announced an anticipated target opening date of November 20, 2023, for Durango Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The date is pending regulatory approval. The new hotel and casino occupies a 71-acre parcel South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway in the southwest of Las Vegas near Rhodes Ranch.

The venue will feature 83,000 square feet of casino space, a sports book, a 15-floor tower with over 200 hotel rooms, convention, and meeting spaces, a resort pool with cabanas, upscale and casual dining, outdoor social areas and complimentary parking. It will offer 15 restaurants, including four signature outlets and a food hall.