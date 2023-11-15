PokerStars co-brands Oracle Red Bull Racing wheel covers

PokerStars co-designed a set of wheel covers for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

US.- PokerStars co-designed a set of wheel covers that will feature on the RB19 for the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend. As part of a partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, the red and white design has the look of a poker chip and features the PokerStars Red Spade.

PokerStars will offer fans the chance to win one of the bespoke race-worn wheel covers signed by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Rebecca McAdam Willetts, director of partnerships & public relations at PokerStars, said: “We’re honoured to be the first to feature on the team’s wheels and such an iconic part of a very special livery for the inaugural race in Las Vegas. Our wheel reveal marks the pinnacle of our efforts this year to excite and reward fans and customers, and we’re super excited to physically share such an iconic piece of racing memorabilia with our community.”

Last week, PokerStars brought back its North American Poker Tour (NAPT) to Las Vegas,for the first time in 12 years.