PointsBet renovates sportsbook app’s content functionality

US.- PointsBet has announced that its platform will now feature clips focused on betting events and access to individual custom-curated feeds. It will also offer the company’s new content hub PointsBet+.

The firm will use its shows, such as The Straight Line with Ryan Leaf, to create content for the app on the day’s sporting events. It will create 20 to 25 video-on-demand clips for individual markets, including spread wagers, same-game parlays and player props. The clips will provide users with news, insights, and analysis.

Each day, the platform will be updated with content tailored to individual betting types. PointsBet+ will offer data for core markets, player and game props as well as its proprietary bet type Points Betting.

Liam Roecklein, SVP of content at PointsBet USA, said: “Sports betting and content go hand-in-hand, and by delivering key information right within our app, we’re setting a new standard for the industry. Getting insights directly from sports figures like Ryan Leaf will be a game-changer for bettors and help shape both how users wager on and consume sports.

“We aim to delight our customers by providing them with industry-leading live betting options like Lightning Bets along with the statistics and analysis necessary to make the best possible decisions.”

PointsBet Host Ryan Leaf added: “It’s exciting to be able to deliver clips from The Straight Line directly to sports fans via the PointsBet app. PointsBet continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible within the sports betting world by introducing a more analytical and perceptive way for sports fans to bet on games across all sports.”

PointsBet has partnered with Riverboat on the Potomac to open a sportsbook in Maryland. The venue is located in Colonia Beach, in the tri-state area of the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV).

PointsBet launches in Louisiana

PointsBet’s online sportsbook is live in Louisiana after the operator secured approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. It’s the 12th operational state for PointsBet’s sports betting product, which is already live in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and Kansas.

It’s the fourth state launch in a partnership with Penn National Gaming (PNG), which was announced in August 2019 and extended in March 2021 to include Pennsylvania and Mississippi.