PointsBet receives provisional certification for sports betting in Kansas

The operator has been awarded provisional certification for sports wagering from the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.

US.- PointsBet has received provisional certification for sports wagering from the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission. Subject to receipt of final authorisation, PointsBet will launch its sportsbook operations in Kansas on September 1, the date set for a soft launch of sports betting in the state.

The operator secured market access in Kansas via a primary skin agreement with Kansas Crossing Casino. Kansas is the 11th US state where PointsBet will operate, following New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, New York, and Pennsylvania.

PointsBet Group CEO and managing director Sam Swanell said: “We are excited to be launching on the starting line and having our outstanding sportsbook product available to the people of Kansas from day one. With NFL season kicking off on 9 September, the timing is perfect to showcase our NFL in-play betting capabilities in particular.”

As with all gaming in Kansas, sports wagering will be overseen by the Kansas Lottery. Four casinos are contracted to offer sports betting. Kansas Crossing Casino, in Pittsburg, will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars and PointsBet, with in-person sports wagering to be announced soon.

Golden Nugget partners with Kansas Boot Hill Casino

Butler National Corporation, operator of Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Kansas, has entered into an agreement with DraftKings-owned Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) for its online sportsbook.

Under Kansas’s new sports betting law, Boot Hill Casino and the other casinos in the state can contract up to three sports wagering platforms. The casino will also offer a retail sportsbook at its Dodge City location. The deal with GNOG is subject to the receipt of licences and regulatory approvals.