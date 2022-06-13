PointsBet Canada becomes ClubLink official sports betting partner

The deal comes after the bookmaker entered the Ontario sports betting market in April.

Canada.- PointsBet Canada has partnered with the golf club operator ClubLink in a multi-year deal to become its official sports betting partner. The deal comes after the bookmaker entered the Ontario sports betting market in April.

Nic Sulsky, chief commercial officer at PointsBet Canada, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with one of the most recognized brands in Canadian golf. A friendly wager is a regular occurrence among golfers enjoying a round which makes the ClubLink audience a natural fit for us.

“Golfers are some of the most passionate sports fans and we cannot wait to show them why PointsBet is the two-time winner of EGR North America’s Best Sports Betting Operator.”

Vice president of marketing and business development at ClubLink, Brent Miller, added: “Newly launched in Ontario, PointsBet has already shown a great deal of dedication to offering unique experiences to its customers. We’re thrilled to partner with one of the preeminent sports wagering operators in the world and to add value to the ClubLink Member experience through PointsBet’s support of our network-wide championships.”

Keesje Kort, director of commercial partnerships at PointsBet Canada, commented: “From day one, PointsBet Canada has been focused on living our brand as one of the few locally based Canadian companies through long-term partnerships with brands that embody our country’s sports landscape. “We’re looking forward to a summer of fun engaging ClubLink’s members throughout their clubs in Ontario.”

ClubLink owns over 50 championship golf clubs in Canada and hosts over 1,000,000 rounds a year at its Ontario locations.

PointsBet recently named Brett Jackman as its new vice president of strategy for Canada. He reports directly to PointsBet Canada chief executive Scott Vanderwel.

With 15 years of experience as a strategy and transformation leader, Jackman has advised North American businesses on growth strategy initiatives including new market and product launches. He served at Rogers Communications (RCI), and consultancy Accenture Strategy.

PointsBet Canada partners with Ottawa Redblacks

In March, PointsBet Canada partnered with the Ontario-based Canadian Football League (CFL) team the Ottawa Redblacks ahead of the launch of the province’s regulated igaming and sports betting market on April 4.

The multi-year deal includes the rights to a PointsBet jersey patch on the team’s official uniform for the 2022 CFL season and naming rights to the TD Place PointsBet Sideline Club located on the field level.

