PointsBet names Brett Jackman as vice president of strategy for Canada

Canada.- PointsBet has appointed Brett Jackman as its new vice president of strategy for Canada. He will report directly to PointsBet Canada chief executive Scott Vanderwel.

With 15 years of experience as a strategy and transformation leader, Jackman has advised North American businesses on growth strategy initiatives including new market and product launches. He served at Rogers Communications (RCI), where he was senior director of corporate strategy, and he also worked as a senior consultant with global business strategy consultancy Accenture Strategy.

PointsBet Canada chief executive, Scott Vanderwel, said: “Brett’s expertise and vision will be absolutely crucial in helping shape PointsBet Canada’s priorities as we forge further ahead into the budding sports betting landscape.

“As our commitment so far has shown, PointsBet Canada has big ambitions, and I am thrilled to have Brett alongside us moving forward to help shape and drive our growth agenda, building upon the strong foundation we’ve assembled thus far.”

Brett Jackman commented: “The opening of the regulated igaming market in Ontario represents one of the most exciting business opportunities within Canada in recent memory. As the industry collectively continues to build, we know this space will soon touch so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

“I look forward to playing a role in ensuring that PointsBet Canada capitalizes on this incredible opportunity and delivers a truly authentic and differentiated product experience for Canadian sports fans.”

PointsBet Canada partners with Ottawa Redblacks

PointsBet Canada has partnered with the Ottawa Redblacks, the Ontario-based Canadian Football League (CFL) team. The multi-year deal includes the rights to a PointsBet jersey patch on the team’s official uniform for the 2022 CFL season and naming rights to the TD Place PointsBet Sideline Club located on the field level.

