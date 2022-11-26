Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach opens in Ontario

Gateway Casinos has opened its $34.3m 25,000-square-foot facility.

US.- Gateway Casinos and Entertainment has opened its latest gaming and entertainment venue, Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach, in Ontario. The 25,000-square-foot facility involved an investment of $34.3m and reportedly created 140 jobs.

Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach offers 250 slots and electronic table games on its gaming floor and Gateway’s signature brand restaurant, Match Eatery & Public House. The venue also features an outdoor patio and Arcade Bar on the gaming floor.

Grant Darling, senior vice president of operations at Gateway Casinos Ontario, said: “Gateway is very excited and pleased to be opening the new Playtime Casino here in Wasaga Beach. The new casino represents a significant investment in the future of Wasaga Beach creating 140 new jobs, operating a year-round entertainment attraction for both visitors and local residents of the Wasaga Beach community.”​

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited recently opened Cascades Casino Delta in British Columbia. The $99.3m casino offers 500 slots, 18 table games and stadium-style gaming, as well as restaurants Match Eatery & Public House and the Buffet. The location also features a 5,000 sq ft ballroom.

In June, Gateway Casinos Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario reopened its live gaming tables after they were removed from the venue due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Six tables with dealers – three blackjack, one roulette, and two poker games – will be back on the casino floor.

Gateway owns 28 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario and two additional properties in Edmonton, Alberta.

Ontario’s Caesars Windsor Casino opens 10 sports betting kiosks

Caesars Windsor in Ontario has opened 10 sports betting kiosks outside the poker room and on the main floor. The 24/7 kiosks are taking bets on sports events including professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, auto racing, boxing, and mixed martial arts. There are multiple betting options including in-game wagering.

The casino expects to open its own sportsbook in 2023. It will be located in front of Legends Sports Bar. It will offer three betting windows and seven betting kiosks.