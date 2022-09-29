Gateway opens Cascades Casino Delta

The $99.3m new casino in British Columbia offers 500 slots and 18 table games.

Canada.- Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited has opened Cascades Casino Delta in British Columbia. The new casino represents an investment of $99.3m and the creation of hundreds of new jobs.

The venue offers 500 slots, 18 table games and stadium-style gaming, as well as restaurants Match Eatery & Public House and the Buffet. The location also features a state-of-the-art 5,000 sq ft ballroom.

Gateway’s chief operating officer, Rob Ward, said: “This is a wonderful day for Delta and Gateway Casinos. I am proud to say, despite the challenges of the pandemic over the last two and a half years, we finally reached our destination. This new property is testimony to the resiliency and determination of a great many people who kept their focus and worked hard together to create a state-of-the-art entertainment destination for the City of Delta.”

BCLC board chair Greg Moore added: “BCLC is delighted to open the brand-new Cascades Casino Delta in collaboration with our partners at Gateway. Offering an innovative gaming experience and access to industry-leading player health resources, the casino will provide excellent entertainment for our players to enjoy safely.

“At the same time, the casino will provide significant economic benefits to the community in the form of jobs and support for local initiatives and provincial programs through the revenue it generates. We look forward to the ways B.C.’s newest casino will shape the future for the City of Delta and beyond.”

Delta City Mayor George V. Harvie commented: “I would like to congratulate Gateway Casinos and Entertainment on the grand opening of Cascades Casino Delta. Gateway’s investment in this new entertainment destination has created hundreds of new jobs that support the growth of our local economy and tourism. We look forward to working with Gateway in their role as a new member of our business community.”

Ian Paton, MLA for Delta South, said: “With this substantial $99m investment, Gateway has demonstrated a commitment to growing Delta’s tourism sector for years to come. I am thrilled about the hundreds of new jobs that will be added to Delta’s economy, as well as the addition of more hospitality and entertainment options for residents in our community. I am very excited for the Cascades Casino Delta to open its doors, where the entire family can enjoy first class food, beverages, and entertainment.”

The construction of the Cascades Casino Delta was delayed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In April, Gateway Casinos held an opening ceremony for its Cascades Casino North Bay property. With an investment of approximately $41m, Cascades Casino offers 300 slots, six table games, and 10 virtual tables.

Located at 300 Pinewood Park Drive, the venue opened its doors earlier in the year. It’s created 200 new jobs for the region. The opening was delayed from 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BC wagers $25m in two months of single-event sports betting

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) reported that bettors wagered over $25m on single-event sports betting in the first two months after its launch in Canada. The National Football League (NFL) was the top betting choice with the number of wagers in its first seven weeks up 97 per cent year-on-year.

The top betting event was the week-four NFL game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, where 69 per cent of bets and 80 per cent of money wagered were on single-event bets. The BCLC takes single-event sports bets via the PlayNow.com platform.