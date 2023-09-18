Playtech extends partnership with betPARX to launch sportsbook in Maryland

betPARX has integrated Playtech’s IMS platform and native mobile applications to power its launch in the state.

US.- The gambling technology provider Playtech has announced its continued partnership with Greenwood Gaming´s betting operator betPARX for a fifth state. betPARX is using Playtech’s IMS platform and native mobile applications for its launch in Maryland.

Matthew Cullen, senior vice president of interactive gaming & sports at betPARX said: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Playtech for the launch in Maryland. Playtech’s state-of-the-art technology provides us with the tools and capabilities needed to deliver an exceptional and engaging betting experience to our customers in the state.”

Jonathan Doubilet, VP US business operations at Playtech, added: “We are elated to continue our partnership with betPARX for their Maryland launch. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our operators with advanced technology that not only powers their platforms but also enhances the overall player experience. Following the successful debut in Ohio, we are confident that our innovative solutions will once again deliver an unmatched sports betting experience in Maryland.”

Playtech has announced it will launch its live casino game show format in the US. It will debut with Adventures Beyond Wonderland, which first launched in the UK over two years ago. It is broadcast from Playtech’s live casino studio in New Jersey.

Maryland sports wagering handle reaches $263.7m in August

Maryland’s 12 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $263.7m in August, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounted for 94.9 per cent of the total at $250.3m, while retail sportsbooks took $13.3m in bets.

The state’s sportsbooks paid $2.6m in contributions to the state. Each sportsbook contributes 15 per cent of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programmes.

Mobile wagering delivered $2.4m in contributions, while retail sportsbooks contributed $97,962. The total taxable win for the month was $17m. Online sports betting generated $16.3m.